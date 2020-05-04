Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

        premium_icon Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

        News POLICE are investigating a serious traffic incident in the South Burnett that left a man with serious injuries.

        South Burnett eatery shuts its doors for good during crisis

        premium_icon South Burnett eatery shuts its doors for good during crisis

        Business Decision to sell well-loved business wasn't entirely due to virus.

        Bunkered down in Biggo

        premium_icon Bunkered down in Biggo

        News A Western Australian couple had just started their golden lap around Australia when...

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet