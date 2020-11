A man in his 20s suffered a head injury after an alleged assault in Redbank Plains on Friday night.

A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head injury after allegedly being assaulted in Ipswich late last night.

Paramedics took the man to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition at 11pm on Friday from a private address in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man has yet to make a complaint about the incident but police responded to reports of an alleged assault.