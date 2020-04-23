Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire.
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire. Matthew Deans
Breaking

Man suffers serious burns in late-night fire

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Apr 2020 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital with burns to his face and chest from a fire at a Mudjimba home last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the private residence just after 9pm after the man, aged in his 20s, was injured in a fire.

Critical care paramedics attended and the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment. He was in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were not called to the incident.

burns fire mudjimba sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett supermarket lifts limit on essential items

        premium_icon Burnett supermarket lifts limit on essential items

        Business Clever business dealings by this grocery store has enabled the team to lift item limits.

        Light up the dawn Anzac Day South Burnett service

        premium_icon Light up the dawn Anzac Day South Burnett service

        News RSL QLD is encouraging people take part in the light up the dawn initiative

        Mayor changes his plans as region adapts to ‘new world’

        premium_icon Mayor changes his plans as region adapts to ‘new world’

        Council News In his first week South Burnett Mayor was forced to put ideas on back burner.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days