Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
News

Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPE FUN: Kingsley Grove hosts biggest wine stomp to date

        Premium Content GRAPE FUN: Kingsley Grove hosts biggest wine stomp to date

        Community A grape time was had by all at Kingsley Grove Estate’s ever-growing grape stomp, drawing in visitors from around the state.

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        Spanking ‘sociopathic’ child lands youth worker before court

        Premium Content Spanking ‘sociopathic’ child lands youth worker before court

        Crime A man faced with contravening a domestic violence order four times pleaded to the...

        Renovations to kick off at South Burnett Aquatic Centre

        Premium Content Renovations to kick off at South Burnett Aquatic Centre

        Council News The South Burnett Aquatic Centre in Nanango will soon run dry as renovations...