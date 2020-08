Paramedics have treated a man who suffered minor injuries as a result of a motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)

PARAMEDICS have treated a young man who suffered minor injuries to his arm and leg after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in Taromeo at 2.40pm.

The man was transported by private means to a local health centre.