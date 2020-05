This incident occurred earlier this morning at a Yarraman property. Photo: File

EMERGENCY services were called to an incident earlier this morning in Yarraman.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was bitten by a spider at 10am.

One crew treated him at a private residence before he was taken to Nanango Hospital in a stable condition.