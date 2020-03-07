Menu
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

