Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been left shocked after a man took off in her car after she stopped to clear a local road.
A woman has been left shocked after a man took off in her car after she stopped to clear a local road.
Crime

Man takes off with car as driver stops to clear road

by Kara Sonter
15th Sep 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture woman on her way to work this morning was left shocked after her car was stolen right in front of her eyes.

According to police the woman left her home in the early hours of the morning and was travelling along Lower King St.

They said she stopped at an obstruction on the road at the Dux St intersection.

She pulled over and got out of her vehicle and left it running while she tried to clear the obstruction from the road.

However as she was clearing the road, she was allegedly approached by two men who offered to help her.

After the woman declined, one of the men allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of her car and took off on Lower King St, turning right into Charles St.

The second man was left behind.

The car was found later outside an address on Rosewood St, Caboolture.

The first man is described as Caucasian, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with a slim build and wearing jeans and a dark coloured hoodie with a while logo.

The second man is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, approximately 170 centimetres tall, slim build and wearing long pants with a long sleeved button up shirt. He had short dark hair and was clean shaven.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the two men who approached the women.

More local news:

Huge plans announced for Mon Komo Hotel

Caboolture court: Jailed childcare educator's drug spiral

Caboolture cop faces court

Originally published as Man takes off with car as driver stops to clear road

car theft court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Nanango unit destroyed in devastating fire

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Nanango unit destroyed in devastating fire

        News A UNIT has been decimated after a fire ripped through the Nanango home this morning. SEE THE AFTERMATH HERE

        REVEALED: Major increase in jobseeker across South Burnett

        Premium Content REVEALED: Major increase in jobseeker across South Burnett

        Business OVER fifteen hundred businesses across the South Burnett have applied for Jobkeeper...

        BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Emergency crews on scene at Nanango building fire

        News FIREFIGHTERS are on scene after a fire broke out in the ceiling of a Nanango...

        Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        Premium Content Man in stable condition after severing hand on saw blade

        News A South Burnett man was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he sliced...