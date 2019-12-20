Menu
A man will face court after he fled police, sparking a pursuit south of Brisbane, before he was eventually tasered.
Man tasered after motorbike chase

by Danielle O’Neal
20th Dec 2019 11:32 AM
A BRISBANE man has been charged with a string of serious crimes - including possessing dangerous drugs and weapons - after a dramatic motorbike chase in Logan yesterday.

The 30-year-old Annerley man was spotted driving a motorbike with fake numberplates on Kingston Rd in Waterford around 3pm.

The motorbike had allegedly been involved in a number of recent armed robberies.

The driver evaded police attempts to pull him over by driving dangerously along Logan River Rd before dropping his motorcycle and fleeing into bushland.

The man ignored police commands to stop and was subsequently tasered.

Police said they found a replica handgun, flick knife, a quantity of cannabis and a hypodermic syringe in his backpack.

The man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving of motor vehicle without a driver's licence, evasion offence, and offences related to vehicle registration.

He was also charged with possessing dangerous drug, failure to properly dispose of needle and syringe and unlawful possession of weapons category M, related to his flick knife.

The man is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

