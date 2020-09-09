Man tells cops he will drink drive to go ‘bash those c–ts’

Cody Chalres Purkis was charged with public nusiance after he tried to fight four Ergon workers. (Picture: Social Media)

A MAN has been charged after he tried to fight four Ergon workers following a drinking session at the Grand Hotel in Gayndah.

Cody Charles Purkis pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance at Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell said police observed the disturbance outside the country roads motel on August 14.

“The defendant was in Gayndah for employment drinking at the Grand Hotel before he went to the Country Roads Motel as he was interested in a girl there,” Ms McConnell said.

“He met some Ergon workers and when asked to leave he refused, starting fights with the four Ergon workers.

“Police attended the disturbance, however the defendant did not calm down and continued to struggle and fight.

“Once in police custody he told police that when he was released he would drink drive back to go bash those c– ts.”

Purkis’s defence lawyer Travis George said he did cool down once he was at the watch-house.

“My friend did not go back to the motel and doesn’t recall any punches being thrown,” Mr George said.

“He accepts he was highly aggressive, however he was riled up because someone had made a young lady cry.

“I would suggest a fine and no convictions.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Purkis $250.

No convictions were recorded.