Jason Brett English leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after being fined $450 for a public nuisance offence. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Jason Brett English leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after being fined $450 for a public nuisance offence. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Crime

Man threatens coast guard, challenges cops to fight

Laura Pettigrew
10th Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
A 41-year-old man threatened coast guard volunteers and challenged police to a fight when after he was asked to step away from a boat.

Police were called to Tripcony Lane in Caloundra at 2:30pm on November 22 when Jason Brett English was behaving in a disorderly manner.

"Police spoke to the coast guard and they stated the defendant yelled abuse and became aggressive towards them when they asked him to move away from the coast guard vessel on the pontoon," police prosecutor Mark Burrell said.

Senior Constable Burrell said English challenged police to a fight when they spoke with him.

English, who pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, said he didn't try to start a fight with police.

"I didn't challenge anyone to a fight," he said.

"Yes, I got charged with drinking in public and then I walked away and said, 'thanks very much have a good day' and they asked me to stop and that's when they arrested me."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined English $450.

A conviction was recorded.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

