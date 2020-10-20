Man threatens to ‘p*ss all over’ partner’s property

A MAN "threatened to p*ss all over" his girlfriend's property before he pinned her to the ground when she tried to leave in a domestic violence outburst.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the incident occurred in April this year, one month after a domestic violence order had been made against the man.

Just after noon, the woman rang police to say the man was using a large tractor to trap her vehicle on the grounds and he was not letting her leave his property.

The court heard he "threatened to p*ss all over her things" before removing items from her bag, which was in her car.

When she tried to stop him, the 30 year old pinned her to the ground.

The court heard she told police the pair began arguing when she refused to have sex with him.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violent order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police he became angry because he felt like he was being used "as a bed and breakfast".

When he told her he felt like he was being used for money, she packed up her things and tried to leave.

The court heard it was a large property and there had been other ways for her vehicle to leave, and that the tractor had broken down.

The pair planned to work on their relationship. He had also entered an early guilty plea.

The court heard the woman had written an affidavit stating she wanted to move forward and did not feel like she was in need of protection.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan noted the man was participating in counselling, both individually and with a partner.

"Ultimately you forced her to the ground and pinned her to the ground," Ms Hartigan said, adding the man needed to work on how he reacted to conflict.

He was fined $1000 and a conviction was not recorded.