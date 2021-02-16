Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

Gympie's District Court Judge has told a 25-year-old man he should be "embarrassed and ashamed" at his behaviour after he pleaded guilty to throwing his girlfriend to the ground multiple times in a fight over money.

Lars Quinton Gerathy was with his partner at the Cooloola Cove Woolworths on September 30 last year when the couple began arguing over money he was owed.

Gerathy followed her back to her house and when they got there, he threw her to the ground multiple times, causing money to fall out of her wallet. Gerathy took the cash and pushed her over again.

They were interrupted by her grandfather, who came to the door and yelled at Gerathy, the court was told. Gerathy yelled back and her grandmother called 000.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* P-Plater debate at Teewah fires up after weekend crash

* Bad timing: RBT snags man driving unlicensed

The court heard Gerathy's assault left his girlfriend with bruising on her right knee, split webbing between two of her toes, minor cuts and bruises, a cut lip and dizziness, and prompted police to take out a protection order requiring him to stay away from her and her home without her consent.

Gerathy was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

This latter complicated matters as Gerathy and the victim are still living together; she was in court supporting him on Monday, and had requested the order be altered.

Judge Glen Cash agreed this was needed as "unless they're sending an awful lot of text messages (the order) seems pretty impractical".

Barrister Simone Bain said her client's actions "had never happened before, and never happened since", and Mr Cash accepted the assault was "out of character".

CLICK HERE:How to activate your Courier Mail subscription

Nonetheless Mr Cash said the assault was still serious and while Gerathy was remorseful "you should be embarrassed and ashamed, too".

He accepted the 25-year-old's guilty plea to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and sentenced him to two years' probation with an 80 hour community service order.