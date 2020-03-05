Man to appear in court on five counts of deprivation of liberty

CONCERNING CHARGES: A man in his 20s is due to face Kingaroy Magistrate Court later this month for 26 charges including five counts of deprivation of liberty.

A 25-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy man has been charged with 26 charges in the Kingaroy Magistrate Court, including one count of extortion, robbery, three counts of stealing, wilful damage, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm as well as five counts of deprivation of liberty.

Luke Darren Arthur was due to appear at the courthouse on Monday, March 2, but his defence lawyer, who appeared via telephone link, requested his case be adjourned until Monday, March 16, for Arthur to acquire legal aid.

Magistrate Barry Barrett excused Mr Arthur’s absence in court for both March 2 and March 16, adjourned the case for two weeks and enlarged his bail.