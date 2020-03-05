Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONCERNING CHARGES: A man in his 20s is due to face Kingaroy Magistrate Court later this month for 26 charges including five counts of deprivation of liberty.
CONCERNING CHARGES: A man in his 20s is due to face Kingaroy Magistrate Court later this month for 26 charges including five counts of deprivation of liberty.
News

Man to appear in court on five counts of deprivation of liberty

Kate McCormack
5th Mar 2020 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD Kingaroy man has been charged with 26 charges in the Kingaroy Magistrate Court, including one count of extortion, robbery, three counts of stealing, wilful damage, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm as well as five counts of deprivation of liberty.

Luke Darren Arthur was due to appear at the courthouse on Monday, March 2, but his defence lawyer, who appeared via telephone link, requested his case be adjourned until Monday, March 16, for Arthur to acquire legal aid.

Magistrate Barry Barrett excused Mr Arthur’s absence in court for both March 2 and March 16, adjourned the case for two weeks and enlarged his bail.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Be their cheerleader’: Woman champions mentors

        premium_icon ‘Be their cheerleader’: Woman champions mentors

        Local Faces ‘People often miss out on the best joy, which comes from helping and empowering others.’

        Water supply to be interrupted off as upgrades continue

        premium_icon Water supply to be interrupted off as upgrades continue

        Council News Find out if this week’s water supply interruption will impact you.

        • 5th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Stone pumpkin to become festival centrepiece

        premium_icon Stone pumpkin to become festival centrepiece

        Art & Theatre Statue an all-year-round reminder of food festival for tourists and visitors to...

        ‘I accidentally became a nurse’

        premium_icon ‘I accidentally became a nurse’

        News Sophie Brown has not long returned to work at Kingaroy Hospital after having...