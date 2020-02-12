Menu
UP IN FLAMES: St Mary's Catholic Church ablaze.
Man to face court after St Mary’s Church fire

Rhylea Millar
12th Feb 2020 7:49 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM
A MAN has been charged with arson, after St Mary's Church was destroyed by fire yesterday morning.

The 42-year-old man from Bundaberg West was later charged with one count of arson, enter with intent and attempted arson.

He is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

St Mary's Church was completely destroyed in the early hours of yesterday morning after a fire tore through the premises.

Six fire crews attended to the blaze on the corner of Barolin and Boston St, about 4am.

A spokeswoman from QFES said crews arrived at the scene and worked for several hours to contain the fire, but the building in Walkervale, was completely engulfed.

The fire originated at the front alter of the church, near the rear car park, when the flames continued travelling down the roof and engulfed the rest of the building.

Family who live onsite notified emergency services, who worked to contain the fire for several hours.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

