A man will face court after police located cannabis plants, cannabis, and drug utensils at a Kingaroy property. File Photo.
Man to front court after Kingaroy drug bust

Holly Cormack
26th Nov 2020 11:41 AM
A KINGAROY man will face court for producing drugs after police located six cannabis plants growing at his Booth Street property.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said officers executed a search warrant at 1pm yesterday (November 25), subsequently locating the six plants, a number of drug utensils, and a small amount of cannabis.

The 45-year-old man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14 charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, and possessing drug utensils.

