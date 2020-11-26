Man to front court after Kingaroy drug bust

A man will face court after police located cannabis plants, cannabis, and drug utensils at a Kingaroy property. File Photo.

A KINGAROY man will face court for producing drugs after police located six cannabis plants growing at his Booth Street property.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said officers executed a search warrant at 1pm yesterday (November 25), subsequently locating the six plants, a number of drug utensils, and a small amount of cannabis.



The 45-year-old man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14 charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, and possessing drug utensils.