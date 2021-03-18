Menu
Paramedics have transported a man to hospital following a two-car crash in Taabinga. File Photo.
Man transported to hospital after two-car crash in Taabinga

Holly Cormack
18th Mar 2021 3:01 PM
Paramedics have transported a man to hospital following a two-car crash in Taabinga.

A QPS spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident at 11.54am, after a silver Holden Commodore and white Mazda ute collided at the intersection of Hoopers Street and the Bunya Highway.

A QAS spokeswoman said a male patient with minor head injuries was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

QPS, QAS and QFES personnel attended the crash.

