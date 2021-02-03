Man transported to hospital following crash near Gayndah

The man has been transported to Gayndah Hospital with a chest injury. File Photo.

A man in his 40s has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Woodmillar.

A QAS spokesman said emergency services were called to Wigton road at 8am this morning.

The driver has since been transported to Gayndah Hospital with a chest injury. He is in a stable condition.

