The man has been transported to Gayndah Hospital with a chest injury. File Photo.
Man transported to hospital following crash near Gayndah

Holly Cormack
3rd Feb 2021 10:05 AM
A man in his 40s has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at Woodmillar.

A QAS spokesman said emergency services were called to Wigton road at 8am this morning.

The driver has since been transported to Gayndah Hospital with a chest injury. He is in a stable condition.

gayndah police single-car crash north burnett

