A male patient has been transported to hospital following a crash at Nanango this afternoon. File Photo.

A male patient has been transported to hospital following a crash at Nanango this afternoon. File Photo.

A MALE patient has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital after crashing into a tree at Nanango this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man is believed to have suffered a medical episode before losing control and hitting a tree on the corner of Brisbane and Church street.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.14pm and transported the patient to hospital in a stable condition.