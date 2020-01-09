Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are treating a man at a workplace west of Brisbane as co-workers attempt to free him from machinery. File Picture: Eilish Massie
Paramedics are treating a man at a workplace west of Brisbane as co-workers attempt to free him from machinery. File Picture: Eilish Massie
Business

Man trapped by arms in workplace accident

by Elise Williams
9th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is stuck partially in a machine, believed to trapped by his arms, following a serious workplace incident west of Brisbane.

Critical care paramedics have been called to the incident on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, where it's understood the man's arms got caught inside the industrial machinery.

He has sustained significant injuries to his arms and hands, and has been trapped by the grip of the machine since before 8.30 this morning.

Workers are trying to free the man while paramedics make attempts to treat him.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks injuries trapped workplace accident workplace health and safety workplace injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Decline in Paradise Dam Caravan Park numbers

        premium_icon Decline in Paradise Dam Caravan Park numbers

        News “We’re still pretty well a great caravan park, and we’ve got plenty of water for any of the water sports they want to do.”

        FOR SALE: Burnett holiday hotspots on the market

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Burnett holiday hotspots on the market

        News Burnett’s best accommodation places that could be yours today.

        Graham House receives new set of wheels

        premium_icon Graham House receives new set of wheels

        News Getting around to drought-stricken properties will be easier than ever in the brand...

        CANCELLED: Drought takes toll on country racing

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Drought takes toll on country racing

        Horses With no rain in sight, country racing had a horror start to 2020 as drought...