A Pakistani man has been the first fatality of the flood disaster after driving into deep water while on the way to his first day of a new job.

The 25-year-old construction worker called Triple-0 about 6.20am after his hire car became submerged on Cattai Ridge Rd at Glenorie.

He spent close to 45 minutes on the phone to an emergency operator while also trying frantically to escape the car as the water rose around him.

The man was found dead in his car. Picture: 9News Sydney

The scene at Glenorie on Wednesday. Picture: 9News Sydney

A police search for the submerged car was soon initiated, with police divers finally discovering his man's body about 1.10pm.

NSW Police Inspector Chris Laird said the man's long phone call and struggle to get out of the car in the lead up to his death was absolutely "tragic".

"What more can you say, what's happened is a complete tragedy," Insp Laird said.

"He is a Pakistani national but he has been here for a while and has strong community ties. His friends in Australia are absolute devastated."

The man was driving a Toyota Camry hire car on his way to his new construction job.

Insp Laird said police will also be investigating if the man failed to see a number of "road closed" signs before driving into the water.

"We can only speculate he may not have known the area as locals would and that as it was 6.20am he may not have seen the water," he said.

"The male was driving a brand new hire car and initial we can only speculate as to why he couldn't get out of the car."

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man travelling to new job before flood death