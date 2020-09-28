Menu
Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal a motorbike while armed with a knife on Sunday.
Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 8:11 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
A Coast employee finishing his shift used his helmet to fight off an armed man trying to steal his motorbike, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the victim had finished his shift at the Lactalis Australia Milk processing at Nambour on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a man tried to steal the victim's motorbike while armed with a knife at 4.30pm.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the victim managed to fight the man off by using his motorcycle helmet and suffered defence wounds to his hands.

The offender is described as aged between 30 to 40, caucasian with sunken cheeks, a messy short brown beard, dark coloured scruffy ear length hair and about 185cm tall.

He was wearing black tracksuit pants and a red, long sleeve flannelette shirt over a black T-shirt.

Sgt Edwards said there were no CCTV cameras where the attack took place, however he may have moved close by.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police.

