Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor’s office when he headbutted him to the face.
Crime

Man who ‘headbutted lawyer’ refused bail

9th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
A MAN has been remanded in custody after headbutting his solicitor, putting him in hospital.

Anthony James Baines, who was on bail for alleged serious criminal offending, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today with a wound on his forehead from the incident.

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor's office when he headbutted him to the face.

The attack created a large cut on the solicitor's forehead which required hospital treatment.

Baines was detained and charged with assault cause harm.

The court duty solicitor, acting for Baines, told the court that the representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions in court was not opposed to the 22-year-old being granted further bail.

Ms Sheppard disagreed with that position and, after hearing submissions on why Baines should be released on bail, refused the application.

Baines rolled his eyes in the dock as Ms Sheppard gave her reasons for denying bail, including that there was a concerning likelihood that he would offend again if allowed to be in the community.

assault bail refused headbutt lawyer solicitor

