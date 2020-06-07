Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.
Crime

Man wounded in party precinct brawl

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being wounded in an alleged brawl in the heart of Surfers Paradise overnight.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm after reports of a brawl on Peninsular Drive.

A man in his 20s was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a lower limb wound.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told the Bulletin: "The men are known to each other and investigations are ongoing".

Originally published as Man wounded in party precinct brawl

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Kingaroy realtor’s recession survival guide

        premium_icon REVEALED: Kingaroy realtor’s recession survival guide

        News How to not spend your life paying for someone else’s mortgage.

        BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        premium_icon BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        Breaking Paramedics and police attended the scene after receiving a call about a single...

        Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        premium_icon Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        News Officers attended a Goomeri home after receiving multiple complaints of animal...

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        News Police and family hold concern for her wellbeing as she has a medical condition...