Manager resigns after saving RSL from closing its doors

TIME FOR CHANGE: Sheena Lindholm will step back from her role as Nanango RSL manager to invest time into her business Push Pull Marketing. Photo: Contributed

SHEENA Lindholm was sitting at her kitchen table when she received a call that would change the course of her life.

It was someone from the Nanango RSL who said they needed someone to steer them out of a dire situation as they were facing the possibility of closing the club's doors.

After much consideration, Ms Lindholm accepted the position as the manager at the RSL club in July 2018.

Now, more than one and half years later she is resigning from the role for all right reasons.

"The RSL came to me after finding themselves in a very difficult situation," Ms Lindholm said.

"I took that request very seriously.

"It's a place that serves our ex-servicemen and women who deserve to be celebrated every day and there was no way I was going to let that go down without a fight.

"It is also critical to the township for the economy and just as a general space to come and be a part of the community."

Ms Lindholm said she had never worked in the hospitality industry, apart from her first ever job at Cook's Bakery at Nanango, however, she believed she had accumulated skills that would help save the business.

"I think people became disconnected with what the RSL meant to the community," Ms Lindholm said.

"The first thing I did in the role was to walk up and down the main street of Nanango and shake hands and say hello to all of the business owners.

"It put a human face to the business and showed that I was in it for the long haul.

"Around the same time I took over, all people could talk about was the worsening conditions of the drought.

"We hosted a night for Parma for a Farmer to help farmers buy a bale of hay.

"It was an opportunity for people to see we were in it for the right reasons and enjoy the hospitality and food."

Nanango RSL chef Caitlyn Wilson with manager Sheena Lindholm. Photo: Contributed

After slowing chipping away at building the RSL back up, Ms Lindholm said there were now a mixture of reasons why she has decided to move on.

"I feel the Nanango RSL is at a place now where I can step away from it and it will survive," she said.

"When I got the opportunity, I was running my own business and had to stop to take on the role.

"I have achieved everything I have wanted and now I can still have a positive effect on the business and help it grow, just not as the manager."

Ms Lindholm said she would step back into working for her communications business, Push Pull Marketing, PR and Events and build on getting a few communication-related projects off the ground.

She is also looking forward to navigating parenthood to her four children with her fiance James.