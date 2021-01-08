Mango cutting hack divides internet

Lasting just 30 seconds, the video has been labelled the “worst way” to cut mangoes and something that should be “illegal” – but not everyone agrees.

Lasting just 30 seconds, the video has been labelled the “worst way” to cut mangoes and something that should be “illegal” – but not everyone agrees.

While the weather outside may be less-than-ideal at the moment, it is summer and you know what that means: It's mango season.

But as anyone who is a fan of the deliciously sweet fruit will know, it can be easier said than done cutting up a mango.

A Melbourne woman has gone viral after sharing her unusual way of cutting up to the fruit - and it has people split over whether it actually makes the job easier or not.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed more than 220,000 times, Jaira Tagle shares her mango cutting hack after seeing it on another account.

RELATED: 'Amazing' Nutella snack hits shelves

The video has been viewed more than 220,000 times. Picture: TikTok

Describing it as the "new way of slicing mangoes", all you had to do was slice it down the middle until you hit the stone.

Then Jaira twisted each half of the mango until they separated from each other.

Oh my god," Jaira exclaimed as the halves separated into two portions, with the seed stuck on one side.

"It worked."

Her post got dozens of comments from viewers, who brutally joked the method should be "illegal".

RELATED: Woolies cake hack goes viral

The end results divided people. Picture: TikTok



"Sorry but this is the worst way I've ever seen," one person commented.

"This is just too messy and all that wasted juice," another added.

More than one person was confused about how you were supposed to actually eat the mango if you cut it this way.

"But how do you eat the mango out of it lol," one asked.

However others said they liked this method and said it was actually a "very easy way to eat it".

"My grandma taught me that," one commented.

"I've done it this way my whole life," another said. "I don't know any other way."

Jaira later defended her method in the comments saying you were "meant to eat the bits stuck on the seed and then once you've done that twist it like you did the other end".

MANGO HACK - how to remove the skin easily. Have shown this before but seeing as though summer is here in Aussie land,... Posted by Rachael Finch on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

HOW TO PEEL A MANGO

If you want a really easy way to cut up a mango try this wine glass method instead.

The method has been around for years but had a resurgence in popularity when model Rachael Finch shared it on Facebook in 2018.

All you have to do is slice off the mango cheeks, and cut each cheek in half.

Rachael then placed the pieces with the skin on the glass, letting it slice the mango away from the peel.

Originally published as Mango cutting hack divides internet