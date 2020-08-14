Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man jailed for fatally stabbing his lover’s former partner during a violent struggle has appealed his sentence.
A man jailed for fatally stabbing his lover’s former partner during a violent struggle has appealed his sentence.
Crime

Mango Hill stabber says eight-year jail term is ‘excessive’

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
14th Aug 2020 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mango Hill man jailed for fatally stabbing his lover's jilted partner during a violent struggle has appealed his sentence.

Darren James Lawler argued his eight year jail term was too harsh and a serious violent offence declaration was not warranted but the Court of Appeal quickly threw out his bid for a new sentence.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to eight years' jail last year for the manslaughter of Paul Shannon Andrews.

Andrews was stabbed during a violent confrontation outside Lawler's Mango Hill home in July 2018, spurred by suspicions his partner Tiffany Baker was having an affair with Lawler.

Fuelled by a toxic combination of alcohol and methylamphetamine, Mr Andrews hid behind bushes outside the home waiting to ambush the pair.

Both men began to fight and during the struggle, Lawler stabbed Andrews five times with a military-style knife.

Darren James Lawler (pictured) stabbed the victim five times with a military-style knife during a violent confrontation outside his Mango Hill home.
Darren James Lawler (pictured) stabbed the victim five times with a military-style knife during a violent confrontation outside his Mango Hill home.

Lawler claimed his sentence was "manifestly excessive" and sentencing judge Justice Peter Davies erred by imposing a serious violent offence declaration.

His defence barrister Simon Hamlyn-Harris said Lawler was lawfully exiting his home when he was attacked and forced "without warning, to defend himself" - a factor which would "significantly reduce" the overall criminality of his actions.

Mr Hamlyn-Harris said it would be "artificial and unrealistic" to suggest Lawler had "any opportunity to reflect on his response to the deceased's actions" and there was no warrant for a serious violent offence declaration.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson dismissed the appeal, saying Lawler had initially acted in self-defence but the further attack with the knife was "extremely violent".

She said the violent circumstances aggravated the offence to justify the imposition of a serious violent offence declaration.

"The applicant's production of the knife turned what may have been a fair fight into certainly an unfair one," Justice Wilson said.

"It is not enough to demonstrate that the sentence was severe or that a lesser punishment would have been appropriate or more appropriate than the one... imposed."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Mango Hill stabber says eight-year jail term is 'excessive'

court crime darren james lawler domestic violence paul shannon andrews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett Times has a brand new digital edition

        Premium Content South Burnett Times has a brand new digital edition

        News The brand new, user-friendly 16-page digital edition has arrived on our homepage, giving back to our readers the newspaper flick-through experience.

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics Queensland Government withdraws controversial legislation

        Huge record broken at strongest Burnett sale of the year

        Premium Content Huge record broken at strongest Burnett sale of the year

        Rural Prices soared to dizzying heights at the South Burnett Regional Livestock...

        Homegrown police officer back on duty in the South Burnett

        Premium Content Homegrown police officer back on duty in the South Burnett

        Community A born and bred Kingaroy local is back on home soil with a new role at the...