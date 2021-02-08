Menu
A Blackbutt man has been fined for throwing mangoes at his ex partners house. Photo/File
Crime

MANGO MAYHEM: Man fined for hurling mangoes at ex’s house

Tristan Evert
8th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
A Blackbutt man has been fined $500 after police caught him hurling mangoes at his ex partners house while drunk at 4.30am in the morning.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

On January 10 Blackbutt police were called to an address in Blackbutt North where the defendant was throwing mangoes from a neighbouring yard at his ex partners house.

According to the police QP9, when police arrived the man attempted to hide in long grass before being arrested and taken to the police station.

The man was represented by Jay Rose from Rosegold Legal who said it was his first time before the court for breaching a domestic violence order.

“On that occasion it involved him drinking to excess a couple hours prior,” Mrs Rose said.

“His instructions are he received a Snapchat to come around but unfortunately if your honour doesn’t know Snapchat those actually disappear after a period of time.

“He is willing to do a probation order but given it’s his first time before the court perhaps a fine or a good behaviour bond.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said pleading guilty to the offence was a genuine indication of remorse.

“The orders are there to protect the aggrieved and in this case being round there at 4.30 in the morning throwing mangoes would have caused distress to herself and the children,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“If you can stay off the alcohol, which you seem to be aware of that being a problem, you should seek counselling for that, I won't put you on a period of probation at this stage you'll be convicted and fined $500, which I will refer to SPER.

“Given your early plea and no history of like offending, no conviction is recorded.”

South Burnett

