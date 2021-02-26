Honour for Titmuss as family searches for closure

The family of Keith Titmuss have turned to the Australian Brain Bank in their search for a cause of the young Manly player’s sudden death last year.

The family of Keith Titmuss have turned to the Australian Brain Bank in their search for a cause of the young Manly player’s sudden death last year.

The heartbroken family of Keith Titmuss have turned to the Australian Brain Bank in their desperate search for a cause of the young Manly player's sudden death after training in November.

The Titmuss family - father Paul, mum Lofa, brother Jesse and sister Zara - want answers as to why their much-loved 'Keithy' died so unexpectedly.

And those answers, they hope, could prevent another young footballer from dying.

The parents still haven't been given an official cause of death after the autopsy results were inconclusive.

Watch Live & On-Demand coverage of NRL pre-season trial matches on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Keith Titmuss died after a Sea Eagles training session in November. Picture: Nathan Hopkins / NRL Photos

The autopsy indicated Titmuss did not sustain a heart attack or any organ failure.

In their search for closure, Paul and Lofa have given Titmuss' brain to the Australian Brain Bank.

The Saturday Telegraph can also reveal Titmuss' initials and his official club number - 623 - will adorn all Manly lower-grade jumpers this season.

Titmuss, 20, collapsed and died after a 90 minute off-season non-contact training workout at Narrabeen in late November.

The family has been told that test results on his brain could take up from three to six months. If the tests return inconclusive, Titmuss' cause of death may sadly be known as an Act of God.

"We are still waiting on results," Paul said. "We are honoured that Keith will be remembered on the jumpers this year."

It is understood the NRL and Manly haven't been notified of the autopsy findings. There will be a coronial inquiry into Titmuss' death mid-year.

Paul and Lofa are confused at some of the protocols that took place around Titmuss' death. The family, club and NRL are seeking closure.

The Titmuss family still haven’t been given an official cause of death for Keith Titmuss. Picture: Brett Costello

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered but the family doesn't want any finger pointing. There shouldn't be a blame game. Keith's family has remained incredibly dignified through this incredibly sad time," said close family friend, Reno Santaguida.

"The parents aren't blaming anyone but just want this prevented from ever happening again. I know the family is deeply indebted to Manly for what they did in honouring Keith."

Titmuss will run out in spirit with his Manly teammates during 2021.

'KT 623' will be embroidered on all jumpers worn by Manly's SG Ball team, Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup side, Blacktown Workers.

Keith Titmuss’ initials and his official club number – 623 – will adorn all Manly lower-grade jumpers this season.

Titmuss had been promoted to Manly's top 30 NRL squad after developing and impressing during stints in the club's lower and junior grades.

Manly has also displayed a giant image of Titmuss in the club's Narrabeen gymnasium.

While Titmuss hadn't yet played first grade, Manly decided to issue their prop forward with an official club number - 623.

Just days after Titmuss' death, Lofa said: "Parents should never have to bury their child. We never thought we would be those parents that say those words. We are full of tears.

"Keithy was the larrikin in the family. He was always pulling jokes at family gatherings. He was his big brother's best friend (Jesse), they were best friends for each other."

Originally published as Manly to honour Titmuss as family search for closure