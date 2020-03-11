Menu
An alleged aggravated assault in Palmerston overnight left a 42-year-old man with serious head and upper body lacerations including a sliced artery
Crime

Man’s artery sliced in alleged wine bottle assault

by Luke Hayes
11th Mar 2020 8:57 AM
AN ALLEGED aggravated assault in Palmerston overnight left a 42-year-old man with serious head and upper body lacerations including a sliced artery, according to NT Police.

Territory duty superintendent Tony Deutrom said the incident occurred around 10.45pm last night between the Palmerston bus depot and the Palmerston CBD.

"A 42-year-old male victim was involved in an altercation with a yet-to-be-identified person in Palmerston," he told the NT News.

"It is alleged that the male was repeatedly struck to the head and shoulders with a glass wine bottle.

"The victim suffered lacerations to the head and serious lacerations to the shoulder, resulting in an arterial bleed."

Police and St Johns Ambulance medical staff responded, tending to the victim and cordoning off a crime scene for examination.

The victim was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious but stable condition, and is expected to undergo surgery this morning.

Detectives from Palmerston are investigating the matter with assistance from general duties police, CCTV from the area is currently under review.

"It is possible that the parties are known to each other," said Supt Deutrom.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor."

The unknown offender remains outstanding.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

