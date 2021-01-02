Menu
A man is accused of going to extreme lengths to avoid police during a late night chase in the nation’s capital.
Crime

Man’s bizarre way of evading police

by Erin Lyons
2nd Jan 2021 9:01 AM

A man will front court today after allegedly jumping into Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin in a bid to avoid police, sparking a large scale rescue mission.

ACT Police said a 29-year-old Kambah man was charged with a number of offences.

Just after midnight on Monday officers were told a stolen black Hyundai Tucson was spotted driving along Limestone Avenue in Ainslie.

Police tailed the vehicle to Hackett where two women fled from the car into a waiting silver Kia, which was allegedly being driven by the 29-year-old man.

The two women were arrested at the scene but the man took off in the Kia before allegedly driving at police.

The man allegedly jumped into Lake Burley Griffin to avoid police. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
He drove the Kia to Kings Avenue Bridge, where he stopped at around 1.15am before fleeing the car with a third woman, police said.

The woman was quickly found and arrested by police.

Officers followed the man but he then jumped into Lake Burley Griffin, police said.

The unconventional bid for freedom led police to deploy Australian Federal Police Maritime and a rescue helicopter to try and find the man.

Officers later searched a home in Kambah where they arrested the 29-year-old man on Thursday.

He faces five charges including driving a motor vehicle at police, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, theft and obtaining property by deception.

