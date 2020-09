A man was taken to hospital following the incident.

CREWS tended to the scene of an incident in the early hours of the morning where a man was allegedly assaulted.

Police reported a disturbance between a number of people.

Paramedics arrived at Churchill Street, Childers, at 12.16am after a male sustained head injury following an alleged assault.

He was transported in a serious but stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.