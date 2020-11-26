Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
Crime

Man’s hilarious panic move when sprung

by Kathryn Bermingham
26th Nov 2020 6:03 PM

A man allegedly caught snooping around a building site is accused of trying to pretend he was a statue when police arrived at the scene.

Patrols were called to the site at South Plympton, south of the Adelaide CBD, just before 3.30am Thursday morning, after a security company reported a person walking around inside with a torch.

When officers arrived, they cordoned off the area and called in a police dog patrol.

"PD Judge and his handler searched the site, locating a man inside one of the apartments pretending to be a statue," SA Police said.

The man, a 29-year-old from Seaton, was arrested and charged with being unlawfully on premises.

Checks revealed he had an outstanding court warrant, and he was refused police bail.

He fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday morning, and was again refused release.

The man will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man's hilarious panic move when sprung

More Stories

arrest crime offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAS donation reaches Flying Doctor patients in Kingaroy

        Premium Content QAS donation reaches Flying Doctor patients in Kingaroy

        News A generous donation from the Queensland Ambulance Service will boost support to the Royal Flying Doctors service in remote and rural Queensland.

        Man to front court after Kingaroy drug bust

        Premium Content Man to front court after Kingaroy drug bust

        News A MAN will face court after police located a number of cannabis plants growing at...

        REV YOUR ENGINES: Wondai Street Sprints lock in 2021 date

        Premium Content REV YOUR ENGINES: Wondai Street Sprints lock in 2021 date

        News AN EVENT that brings in over half a million dollars to the local economy will be...

        BUSTED: North Burnett residents speeding, no seat belt worn

        Premium Content BUSTED: North Burnett residents speeding, no seat belt worn

        Crime MUNDUBBERA Police have reported two crimes over the past week, where residents were...