Man’s Macca’s test helps save $7.70

Fast food is already pretty affordable with each chain offering competitive prices, but the moment you decide to order via an app is when things can get pricey.

Delivery services can come in very handy, particularly when you're hungover, stuck in the office, or simply pressed for time at home and despite the associated fees, many of us are willing to fork out a little extra for convenience.

In fact, Aussies spend on average $44 on food delivery services per month, according to Canstar Blue's latest survey of restaurant meal delivery service users ─ that's $528 per year.

But what if you could get that Macca's meal a little bit cheaper?

Aussie TikTok user Zane Lloyd compared all the delivery apps, to reveal which one offers the cheapest medium Big Mac meal (with fries and Coke). Picture: TikTok/zane.lloyd

An Aussie TikTok user known for his money-saving hacks has done the hard work for us, comparing all the major delivery services, to reveal which one offers the cheapest when it comes to purchasing a medium Big Mac meal.

"I don't know about you guys but I have been ordering in a lot recently and I want to find out which delivery service is the cheapest," Zane Lloyd said in a TikTok clip

Zane shared his findings online, and according to his study, Menulog topped the list across all cities with its Big Mac meal (with fries and coke) costing an average of $12.60 including free delivery.

Menulog comes in as the cheapest at $12.60 across all cities and when compared to DoorDash, you can save $7.70. Picture: TikTok/zane.lloyd

"If you want to get a medium Big Mac meal and you switch from the most expensive to the least expensive delivery service, you can expect a free upgrade just on the cost save alone."

Zane, who conducted the comparison between March 12 and 19, said there is a $7.70 saving between DoorDash, which cost $20.30 in his trial compared to Menulog.

UberEats came is as the second most expensive at $18.30.

Deliveroo wasn't too far behind Menulog, costing just $1 more at $13.60.

Total checkout costs for a medium Big Mac meal. Picture: Supplied

Customers from Adelaide and Melbourne pay as low of $12.10 and $12.20 respectfully, but those living in Brisbane who use UberEats and DoorDash fork out more than $20 for their Big Mac cravings.

However, putting Macca's aside, overall DoorDash is the cheapest food delivery service by average monthly spend, according to Canstar Blue's latest study, with those using the platform spending on average $39 a month on takeaway food. It's equivalent to $468 annually. "Customers who choose to order from Deliveroo, however, pay more than the national average, coughing up $51 a month or $612 per year" the Aussie comparison website stated.

