Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been assaulted after ordering a sex worker online.
A man has been assaulted after ordering a sex worker online.
Crime

Man’s skull crushed after ordering sex worker

by NICK HANSEN
2nd Apr 2020 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who ordered a sex worker to his house near Newcastle had is skull broken when the woman allegedly showed up with a group of men.

Police claim the 48-year-old man arranged online for a rendezvous with the 25-year-old woman at his home on Government Rd, Cardiff, early on the morning of January 12.

"Shortly after her arrival, two men allegedly forced entry into the front door, armed with an ornamental sword and a metal pipe, before assaulting the man," police alleged in a media statement.

The two men and the woman allegedly stole $650 cash and fled the scene in a car driven by a third man.

The alleged victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a fractured skull and severe lacerations.

Lake Macquarie detectives set up a crime scene at the house and began investigating.

Just hours later, police claimed they found the woman at the centre of the violent alleged plot, arresting her in nearby Gateshead.

She was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and possess prohibited drug.

The male victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a fractured skull.
The male victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a fractured skull.

Over the next two months police traced the two men who allegedly burst into the home.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Rankin Park on February 19 and charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on April 15.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on March 27 at Wangi Wangi and charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear at Toronto Local Court on April 3.

Yesterday officers from the highly trained Target Action Group arrested a 23-year-old man in Windale.

He was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Newcastle Local Court today.

Originally published as Man's skull allegedly crushed after ordering sex worker

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks man bashed news south wales crime sex worker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WE ARE RESILIENT’: Sergeant addresses COVID-19 fears

        premium_icon ‘WE ARE RESILIENT’: Sergeant addresses COVID-19 fears

        News ‘This issue is another test that we will pass,’ says OIC, while ensuring police will maintain presence and services across region.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        NEVER FEAR: Couch Choir is here

        premium_icon NEVER FEAR: Couch Choir is here

        News How you can take part in the global phenomenon TONIGHT from your very own living...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        premium_icon Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        Crime Decision to take a lunch break leads to date with the magistrate.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day