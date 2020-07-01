Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

        premium_icon Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

        Crime The man was responsible for breaking into several business throughout Kingaroy and Murgon.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        How teen hero saved a life from Kingaroy shopfront car crash

        premium_icon How teen hero saved a life from Kingaroy shopfront car crash

        News THE teen has been recognised for his brave actions.

        Mayor stands by water price hike after community backlash

        premium_icon Mayor stands by water price hike after community backlash

        Council News Despite admitting more consultation was needed, Brett Otto said the price increase...