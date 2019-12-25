MAP: Must-see Christmas lights in the South Burnett

Homes right across the South Burnett are decked out in lights for the Christmas season.

MANY South Burnett homeowners have decked their houses out with Christmas lights to help spread cheer this festive season.

A creative flair can be seen around the towns as the lights displays help the community countdown to Christmas.

Driving around town you will see fairy lights on roofs, nativity scenes in gardens and the odd Santa or reindeer in front yards.

As judging wrapped up for the Santa Claus Lane competition this week, entrants are waiting to hear which street demonstrated the best community spirit.

Instead of choosing the best individual light show display, the South Burnett Regional Council decided to choose the street which best embodies the Christmas spirit.

The winning street will be awarded a perpetual 'Santa Claus Lane' street sign.

Here's a map of every entrant in the Christmas Lights display competition:

Here's a full list of every entrant in the 2019 South Burnett Christmas lights competition:

Kingaroy:

42-44 Premier Drive, Kingaroy

40 Haly St, Kingaroy

70 Rosella Parade, Kingaroy

97 Ivy St, Kingaroy

22 Henry St, Kingaroy

14 Cowie Dr, Kingaroy

20 Carroll St, Kingaroy

25 Carroll St, Kingaroy

33 Carroll St, Kingaroy

92 Doonkuna St, Kingaroy

15 Burnett St, Kingaroy

30 Freeman Ct, Kingaroy

12 Nobby Way, Kingaroy

8 Jacaranda Ave, Kingaroy

3 Jubilee St, Kingaroy

54 Frangipani Dr, Kingaroy

733 Booie Crawford Rd, Kingaroy

123 Harris Rd, Kingaroy

11 Margaret St, Kingaroy

4 Jonelle St, Taabinga

Nanango:

45 South St, Nanango

53 Chester St, Nanango

102 Muir Dr, Nanango

10 Grey St, Nanango

22 Tanduringie Dr, Tarong

Blackbutt:

27 Crofton St, Blackbutt

18 Douglas St, Blackbutt

23 Bowman Rd, Blackbutt

3 Elizabeth St, Blackbutt

Murgon:

73 Lamb St, Murgon

79 Stephens St West, Murgon

8 Webster St, Murgon

5 Holz Ct, Murgon

1265 Gayndah Rd, Merlwood

178 Eisenmengers Rd, Merlwood

Wondai:

112 Pring St, Wondai

119 Pring St, Wondai

30 Amaroo Dr, Wondai

31 Amaroo Dr, Wondai

40 Amaroo Dr, Wondai

82 Burrows St, Wondai