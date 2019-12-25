MAP: Must-see Christmas lights in the South Burnett
MANY South Burnett homeowners have decked their houses out with Christmas lights to help spread cheer this festive season.
A creative flair can be seen around the towns as the lights displays help the community countdown to Christmas.
Driving around town you will see fairy lights on roofs, nativity scenes in gardens and the odd Santa or reindeer in front yards.
As judging wrapped up for the Santa Claus Lane competition this week, entrants are waiting to hear which street demonstrated the best community spirit.
Instead of choosing the best individual light show display, the South Burnett Regional Council decided to choose the street which best embodies the Christmas spirit.
The winning street will be awarded a perpetual 'Santa Claus Lane' street sign.
Here's a full list of every entrant in the 2019 South Burnett Christmas lights competition:
Kingaroy:
42-44 Premier Drive, Kingaroy
40 Haly St, Kingaroy
70 Rosella Parade, Kingaroy
97 Ivy St, Kingaroy
22 Henry St, Kingaroy
14 Cowie Dr, Kingaroy
20 Carroll St, Kingaroy
25 Carroll St, Kingaroy
33 Carroll St, Kingaroy
92 Doonkuna St, Kingaroy
15 Burnett St, Kingaroy
30 Freeman Ct, Kingaroy
12 Nobby Way, Kingaroy
8 Jacaranda Ave, Kingaroy
3 Jubilee St, Kingaroy
54 Frangipani Dr, Kingaroy
733 Booie Crawford Rd, Kingaroy
123 Harris Rd, Kingaroy
11 Margaret St, Kingaroy
4 Jonelle St, Taabinga
Nanango:
45 South St, Nanango
53 Chester St, Nanango
102 Muir Dr, Nanango
10 Grey St, Nanango
22 Tanduringie Dr, Tarong
Blackbutt:
27 Crofton St, Blackbutt
18 Douglas St, Blackbutt
23 Bowman Rd, Blackbutt
3 Elizabeth St, Blackbutt
Murgon:
73 Lamb St, Murgon
79 Stephens St West, Murgon
8 Webster St, Murgon
5 Holz Ct, Murgon
1265 Gayndah Rd, Merlwood
178 Eisenmengers Rd, Merlwood
Wondai:
112 Pring St, Wondai
119 Pring St, Wondai
30 Amaroo Dr, Wondai
31 Amaroo Dr, Wondai
40 Amaroo Dr, Wondai
82 Burrows St, Wondai