Crime

Mapped: How locals tracked car before fatal crash

by Kate Kyriacou
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
People across Townsville were tracking an alleged stolen Hyundai for hours via Facebook community groups until the tragedy of Jennifer Board's death unfolded.

People posted seeing what they believed was the allegedly stolen silver Hyundai i35 at regular intervals throughout February 5, reporting seeing it "full of kids".

Police would later allege a Holden Statesman chased the alleged stolen Hyundai "at speed" before hitting the back of it.

The Statesman veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with 22-year-old Ms Board, an aspiring policewoman, as she rode her motorbike.

Ms Board died at the scene.

Jennifer Board was killed when the bike she was riding was hit by a car.
The driver of the Statesman, 25-year-old Christopher Hughes, has since been charged with murder. His matter was heard in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday but Hughes did not appear in person.

Three people connected to the allegedly stolen Hyundai are facing charges, including Gregory Clubb, 18, who is accused of being the driver.

Clubb is charged with seven counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, three counts of stealing, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of attempted burglary.

Police have repeatedly warned Townsville locals not to take the law into their own hands as the town battled problems with youth crime.

Residents often share reports of criminal activity on various Facebook community groups, including pages that report car crashes and stolen vehicles.

Police allege the Hyundai i35 was taken from a street in Mount Louisa on the morning of the fatal crash, with the owner asking locals to "please keep an eye out".

Locals spent the day posting possible sightings of the vehicle, including one woman who noted the registration.

"(It) pulled up at lights at Thompson St. When I went to have a look who was in the vehicle they were all young."

People reported sightings of the Hyundai between 7.30am in Cranbrook, up until 7pm where it was thought to have been spotted in Kelso.

"Still driving," one person wrote.

The scene of the fatal crash in Townsville on Friday night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
By 10pm, news was filtering through Facebook groups that a young woman had been killed while riding her motorbike.

"Possible stolen car crashed in front of Weir School. Police, ambos and fireys in attendance," one post said, with many mistakenly believing Ms Board had been struck by the Hyundai.

"Not again. Hope everyone's OK," on person posted.

"They are not. Biker down," another replied. "F---ing heartbreaking."

Police have alleged the stolen Hyundai fled the scene.

Clubb appeared in court yesterday and was refused bail after launching a foul-mouthed tirade at the magistrate.

