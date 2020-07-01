Menu
National Party deputy leader David Littleproud has written to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking her to reconsider the $6672 infringement notice handed to southwest pubs for breaching COVID-19 public health directives.
Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

Georgie Adams
1st Jul 2020 3:30 PM
NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud has called for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to give leniency to struggling outback pubs.

Mr Littleproud has written to the premier asking her to reconsider the $6672 infringement notice handed to four southwest pubs during the weekend.

The Commonwealth Hotel and Royal on Ninety-Nine in Roma, The Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla and the Injune Hotel were all slapped with fines after breaching COVID-19 public health directives.

Several publicans have spoken out calling the fines a "complete joke" and calling out the double standards of allowing massive protests, but being heavy handed when dealing with small businesses.

Mr Littleproud said there were clear double standards when enforcing COVID-19 restrictions with thousands allowed to congregate for protests last month.

"I respect the police are simply doing their job but my concern is that pubs have been doing it tough through COVID-19 shutdown and this could be the final straw for some of them if the fines aren't waived," he said.

The Federal Hotel owner Samantha Senescall fears the fine will bankrupt her business.

"We truly may lose the only pub in town due to this," Ms Senescall said.

"I financially will not recover from this."

Mr Littleproud said the police are simply enforcing the laws the state government has given them.

"It's the state government that needs to fix this," he said.

"I'll write to the premier to ask her to reconsider the fines, but ultimately it's her decision."

