Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aus Open
Aus Open
News

Margaret Court to receive Australia Day honours

by Shannon Deery
22nd Jan 2021 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Premier Daniel Andrews has savaged a decision to honour Margaret Court in this year's Australia Day honours.

Mr Andrews said Ms Court did not exhibit the values or hold the attitudes supported by the majority of Victorians.

Describing Court's views as "hateful" Mr Andrew's said he was "sick of talking about that person every summer".

"Do we really have to do this every single summer? Others have saw fit to honour her, they're not decisions I make," he said.

The details of those being honoured on Australia Day are issued under embargo to media outlets.

Daniel Andrews savaged the decsion to grant Court Australia Day honours. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling
Daniel Andrews savaged the decsion to grant Court Australia Day honours. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

Broadcaster and writer Justin Smith revealed Court's honour on social media this morning, saying "the debate that'll follow after the 26th will be pointless and tedious".

"So let's do it now," he said.

"Court's extreme views on same-sex and trandgender people have been well reported.

"I think they've been an international embarrassment and belong in a very different era.

"Australia is beyond believing other are less than equal or suffering from a form of abnormality that needs correcting."

Smith said despite Court's "giant achievements in tennis", honouring her with a Companion in the General Division would "puts "humanity at large" and Australia in reverse".

He called for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Governor General and the Council of the Order of Australia to reconsider the honour.

 

Originally published as Margaret Court to receive Australia Day honours

More Stories

australia day margaret court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday.

        11 South Burnett rugby league players selected for Wide Bay

        Premium Content 11 South Burnett rugby league players selected for Wide Bay

        Rugby League After a season away from the game, several South Burnett footballers have been...

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business plans to take their operation globally

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up