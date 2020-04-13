Marijuana crops uprooted by police

DRUG BUSTS: The Kingaroy Stock Squad uncovered 21 marijuana plants, drugs, and utensils from two properties in the North Burnett. Picture: File

MARIJUANA crops, drugs, and ammunition were discovered in a raid on two North Burnett properties last week.

Detectives from the Kingaroy Stock Squad executed search warrants in Mungungo and Monto on April 4, before charging two men for a string of drugs and weapon offences.

The first warrant was executed along Rutherford St in Monto, where 17 plants were discovered by police.

About 260g of marijuana was also found along with utensils, and a 28-year-old Monto man was charged with drug-related offences.

A second warrant was then executed along Cahalane Rd in Mungungo, where four marijuana plants were seized.

A quantity of ammunition, 30g of marijuana and drug utensils were also found on the property.

A 32-year-old Mungungo man was subsequently charged with drugs and weapons offences.

Both men were issued with a notice to appear to appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court.