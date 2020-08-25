Menu
A rising marketing star has copped thousands of dollars in fines following a crash that left two cars with extensive damage
Marketing star’s police blunder after two-vehicle crash

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
25th Aug 2020 3:37 PM
A rising marketing star has copped thousands of dollars in fines following a crash that left two cars with extensive damage.

Knowing he was facing serious charges, Max Jonasen used a fake name when police pulled him up for a two-vehicle crash in Jamboree Heights.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to contravening a police requirement, possessing alprazolam and driving while disqualified.

Richlands Magistrates Court was told Jonasen was involved in a two-vehicle crash near roadworks at Jamboree Heights at 11.20pm on July 27.

Both vehicles had to be towed due to the extensive damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Murray said Jonasen gave a fake name when asked to provide his details.

"He was observed hesitating during the spelling of his name," Sr Cst Murray said.

After giving his real name, Jonasen removed a clip seal bag containing Xanax tablets from his pants.

Checks on his licence revealed he was disqualified for two years under a court order.

Defence lawyer Andrew Owens said his client had struggled to find work during the coronavirus pandemic and was forced to drive between appointments while working on his own sales and marketing business.

He said Jonasen was using the Xanax tablets to self-medicate his severe pancreatitis.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson issued more than $2000 in fines and recorded a conviction for Jonasen's disqualified driving.

He was disqualified for two years.

Originally published as Marketing star's police blunder after two-vehicle crash

