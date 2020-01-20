MAROONED: Car on traffic island attracts attention

The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test.

NANANGO police officers came across an unusual sight in Nanango on Sunday night.

The officers were driving along Drayton St about 9.30pm when they spotted a silver Ford Falcon on a traffic island.

The vehicle was put into reverse and drive several times, however it was not going anywhere.

The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test when asked by police.

As a result, they were transported to Kingaroy Police Station where the driver then also refused to provide a breath test.

Consequently, a 34-year-old Ningi woman was charged and is set to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on February 6.