MAROONED: Car on traffic island attracts attention

20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
NANANGO police officers came across an unusual sight in Nanango on Sunday night.

The officers were driving along Drayton St about 9.30pm when they spotted a silver Ford Falcon on a traffic island.

The vehicle was put into reverse and drive several times, however it was not going anywhere.

The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test when asked by police.

As a result, they were transported to Kingaroy Police Station where the driver then also refused to provide a breath test.

Consequently, a 34-year-old Ningi woman was charged and is set to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on February 6.

South Burnett

