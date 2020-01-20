MAROONED: Car on traffic island attracts attention
NANANGO police officers came across an unusual sight in Nanango on Sunday night.
The officers were driving along Drayton St about 9.30pm when they spotted a silver Ford Falcon on a traffic island.
The vehicle was put into reverse and drive several times, however it was not going anywhere.
The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test when asked by police.
As a result, they were transported to Kingaroy Police Station where the driver then also refused to provide a breath test.
Consequently, a 34-year-old Ningi woman was charged and is set to appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on February 6.