MASK UP: Burnett police to issue fines as ‘last resort’

Burnett police will issue fines as an absolute last resort as the entire sunshine state is told to mask up for the first time. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Josh Woning

With COVID-19 regulations shifting at the drop of a hat, North and South Burnett police are here to help the community through the chaos and confusion.

Kingaroy officer-in charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney said education will be key at this point in time, but a refusal to co-operate could land you a $200 fine.

“We’ve got to remember that people may be coming in from other areas,” Sergeant Tierney said.

“We just need to be looking out for others and doing everything we can to contain the spread of this virus and get out of this lockdown as quickly as possible.”

Currently stocked with disposable masks, sergeant Tierney said police will be out and about issuing friendly reminders for people to put their mask on and handing them out if needed.

Likewise, Senior Constable Brian Nugent said Gayndah police will follow similar protocol.

“We will ask people nicely to wear masks, but if a direction is given and they refuse they may receive an infringement notice,” Constable Nugent said.

“But reminding them will be the first protocol.”

Queensland recorded ten new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, eight of them as a result of community transmission.

The other two cases were acquired overseas.

The state now has 78 active cases of the virus, up from five on February 20.

All Queenslanders must wear a mask in indoor spaces and it is strongly recommended you wear a mask when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people, such as busy walkways and thoroughfares.