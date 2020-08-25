Menu
The Masked Singer cast and crew may be in isolation following 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, but tonight, the show goes on - and the finale will, too.
TV

Masked Singer finale will go ahead

by Bella Fowler
25th Aug 2020 7:12 PM

Despite confirmation of another nine coronavirus cases among The Masked Singer production team, tonight's episode will be business as usual as we learn the identity of another mysterious figure.

The cast and crew are currently in self-isolation and production has been suspended after several members of the team tested positive for the virus.

As of today, there are 16 cases in the cluster, jumping from the seven dancers confirmed on Saturday just an hour and a half before filming of the finale was set to go ahead.

Network 10 has confirmed there will still be a finale aired of the competition this year, with details to be released in the coming weeks.

In tonight's pre-recorded episode, the sixth celebrity will be forced to unmask.

It comes after Monday's not-so-shocking reveal of Sophie Monk, joining international sports star Mark Philippoussis cricketing legend Michael Bevan, iconic singer Christine Anu and five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan.

Taking the stage will be Bushranger, Kitten, Cactus and Wizard.

Follow our live coverage of the episode here from 7.30.

Originally published as Masked Singer finale will go ahead

cornavirus health masked singer 2020

