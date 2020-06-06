MASS PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: Traveller tests positive to COVID

A mass public health alert is being issued after an interstate traveller tested positive for coronavirus after travelling into Queensland from Victoria.

Queensland Health is now rapidly trying to trace all his contacts and have urged anyone who may have been in Brisbane or Bundaberg, or who travelled on two flights with him to get tested if they develop symptoms.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man, aged in his 20s, was infectious when he flew from Melbourne to Brisbane on Monday, then stayed overnight in Brisbane before then flying to Bundaberg.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will issue a public health alert. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

He stayed with people he knew in Brisbane before heading to Bundaberg to do strawberry picking on a farm.

She said a public health alert would be issued and contact tracers were working to contact everyone on the flights.

The affected flights are:

- Virgin Flight VA313 - Melbourne to Brisbane - 1 June 2020

- Virgin Flight VA2905 - Brisbane to Bundaberg - 2 June 2020

"Our focus is to contact trace everyone this man has been in contact with," she said.

"It is really really important for people who live in Brisbane or Bundaberg, if you've got any symptoms, please get tested.

"He was infectious when he flew into Brisbane on Monday ... that was five to six days ago so people may start to show symptoms.

"We ask that passengers of these flights, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

"We urge anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom - including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue - to get tested."

She said four people he stayed with in Bundaberg have so far returned negative tests.

The new case prompted the Deputy Premier Steven Miles to slam 'irresponsible politicians' who had been calling for the Queensland border to be reopened.

"What this case underlines is the risk of people travelling from Victoria to Queensland," he said.

"Politicians week after week have been irresponsibly calling for the borders to reopen.

"It is crucial that we keep those restrictions in place."

Originally published as MASS PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: Traveller tests positive to COVID