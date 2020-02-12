Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather This month’s rain has saved thousands of southeast households from tough water restrictions which dictate the day of the week you can water your lawn.

        Smashed windows a cause for concern

        premium_icon Smashed windows a cause for concern

        Crime Multiple cases of broken windows were reported to Kingaroy police this week.

        Chef’s weight loss success inspires fresh course

        premium_icon Chef’s weight loss success inspires fresh course

        Easy Eating South Burnett to be the first to host classes based on this healthy food trend.

        Rainfall blesses Paradise

        premium_icon Rainfall blesses Paradise

        News One of the region’s largest dams is filling up fast, according to water service...