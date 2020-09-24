Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire has engulfed a childcare centre next door to Newmarket State School. Picture: Natasha Bita.
Fire has engulfed a childcare centre next door to Newmarket State School. Picture: Natasha Bita.
News

Massive blaze engulfs childcare next to school

by Cormac Pearson
24th Sep 2020 5:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Newmarket with four crews attending a daycare centre currently in construction.

They were called to the fire on the corner of Banks Street and Enoggera Road at 11pm on Wednesday.

 

The childcare centre construction site engulfed in flames. Picture: Olivia Mowat
The childcare centre construction site engulfed in flames. Picture: Olivia Mowat

 

Firefighters battle a structure fire next to the Newmarket State School. Picture: Olivia Mowat
Firefighters battle a structure fire next to the Newmarket State School. Picture: Olivia Mowat

 

 

The fire is believed to be on a construction site of a daycare centre.

A spokesman from QFES says there is no one inside, they have shut power off and there isn't a threat to the Newmarket State School at this time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a smoke alert at 12.27am.

Originally published as Massive blaze engulfs childcare next to school

More Stories

brisbane childcare centre fire school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        Premium Content Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        News A young Nanango resident living a rare genetic disease has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life-changing assistance dog. FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN HELP HERE:

        Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        Premium Content Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        News FIREFIGHTER’S are currently responding to a reported fire near Kingaroy.

        Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        News A KINGAROY driver has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle...

        Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Crime John Joseph Beltrame accused of having child exploitation material