Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
Traffic delays after a crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

by Shiloh Payne
9th Oct 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane has caused significant delays for southbound travellers on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a caravan had rolled on the Bruce Highway near Wild Horse Mountain about 9.30am.

A car had then hit the caravan.

Police said significant delays were expected heading south but there had been no major injuries reported.

RACQ have advised motorists to delay travel or avoid the area until 30 minutes delays clear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Massive Bruce Highway delays after caravan rollover

More Stories

accident bruce highway caravan rollover editors picks wild horse mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail time handed to fraudster who conned Burnett businesses

        Premium Content Jail time handed to fraudster who conned Burnett businesses

        Crime THE Wondai fraudster, who conned several Burnett business out of their money, has landed himself a ticket to jail.

        • 9th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites