'She just got booted': Massive catfight caught on video

A VIDEO has surfaced online of a wild brawl involving a group of girls in front of a Burleigh Heads pub in which punches are thrown, hair pulled and people kicked on the ground.

The footage was apparently shot before coronavirus lockdowns came into place and was uploaded online this week.

Girls can be seen coming from all angles landing blows, throwing people to the ground and even kicking others in the head as they lay defenceless on the footpath.

A wild brawl caught on camera out the front of a Burleigh Heads pub.

One girl is coward punched several times while she is being restrained by security, before she in turns lashes out at a security guard.

One girl can be heard saying, "Bianca is getting smashed, she just got booted in the head like seven times."

No complaints have been lodged with police over the violent melee.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said: "That kind of gratuitous violence can lead to the death of someone and it is a concern. Kicking someone who is unable to defend themselves while on the ground can really lead to poor outcomes for everyone involved.

"We don't tolerate any violence. We're aware that there have been issues in and around some establishments in Burleigh, but we've been working with the office of liquor and gaming regulation, licensee's and security operators to address those issues.

"When pubs and clubs reopen we will certainly ensure there is a high visibility police presence in and around those areas."

If you have any information about this incident contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Massive Gold Coast catfight caught on video